East Texas woman killed following crash in Longview

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas woman is dead following a crash in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Judson Rd. and N. Spur 63.

Police say the driver of a car headed north on Judson Rd., identified as Monica Brook, 43, of Daingerfield, lost control of the vehicle and began to spin into the path of southbound traffic where it collided with an SUV.

Brock was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.