Parents of SFA student killed in crash involving 18-wheeler file lawsuit against trucking company, driver

CORRIGAN, Texas — The parents of a Stephen F. Austin State University football player who was killed in a wreck involving a 18-wheeler are suing the driver of the semi-truck and the trucking company.

Micah McAfoose, 18, and Graylan Spring, 19, who were both SFA students, were killed in a crash just north of Corrigan on Jan. 20, according to the university.

The Corrigan Police Department said McAfoose and Spring were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 59 in a 2007 Nissan Versa when their car hit an 18-wheeler's trailer, which was making a left-hand turn traveling northbound on U.S. 59. McAfoose and Spring's car became stuck under the trailer.

Both McAfoose and Spring died from their injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, police said.

In the lawsuit filed on Jan. 27 in Angelina County, Spring's parents say that both the driver, Antonio Sandoval Jr., and Hughes Trucking acted negligently and those actions led to the wreck.

The compliant states Sandoval failed to yield to McAfoose's vehicle and made a left turn into the path of McAfoose's car. The document claims Sandoval failed to operate his vehicle in a same manner, keep a lookout and pay attention to the road.

According to the lawsuit, he operated the vehicle unsafely and made an improper left-hand turn. It also alleges that Hughes Trucking was negligent by entrusting Sandoval with the vehicle and calls Sandoval an "unlicensed, incompetent or reckless driver."

The lawsuit states that Sandoval and Hughes Trucking's "wrongful conduct" caused the injuries and ultimate death of Spring.

Spring's parents are also making a claim of wrongful death against the driver and company, seeking damages for mental anguish, funeral costs and loss of companionship due to the death of their son.

Through the lawsuit, the Springs are seeking monetary relief over $1 million.