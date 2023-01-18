Carlisle ISD administrator accused of not reporting possible sexual assault

Superintendent Michael R. Payne said the offending student was disciplined based on the Student Code of Conduct. The student was removed from Carlisle ISD campuses.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Carlisle ISD administrator was arrested for accusations of failing to report a possible sexual assault.

Superintendent Michael R. Payne issued a statement saying that the incident happened on the Carlisle ISD Junior High campus and involved one student's contact toward another.

"Student safety is of paramount importance," Payne said.

