Carlisle ISD administrator accused of not reporting possible sexual assault

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Carlisle ISD administrator was arrested for accusations of failing to report a possible sexual assault.
Superintendent Michael R. Payne issued a statement saying that the incident happened on the Carlisle ISD Junior High campus and involved one student's contact toward another.
"Student safety is of paramount importance," Payne said.
Payne said the offending student was disciplined based on the Student Code of Conduct. The student was removed from Carlisle ISD campuses.
He added the school district is working fully with law enforcement and officials are hopeful that additional evidence and clarification will allow the matter to be resolved.