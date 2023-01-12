Palestine band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

TYLER, Texas — A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.
On Jan. 11, the Palestine Police Department received a report of an improper relationship between the high school band director and a student at Palestine High School.
Investigators say Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020.
On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant for Alonso for the charge of Improper Educator/Student Relationship.
Officials located Alonso in Fort Worth while away on a school trip.
Alonso was placed under arrest and booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he will await extradition to Anderson County.
Alonso is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update as more information becomes available.