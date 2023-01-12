Palestine band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

Alonso was placed under arrest and transported to the Tarrant County Jail where he will await extradition to Anderson County.

TYLER, Texas — A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

On Jan. 11, the Palestine Police Department received a report of an improper relationship between the high school band director and a student at Palestine High School.

Investigators say Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020.

On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant for Alonso for the charge of Improper Educator/Student Relationship.

Officials located Alonso in Fort Worth while away on a school trip.

Alonso was placed under arrest and booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he will await extradition to Anderson County.

Alonso is being held on a $500,000 bond.