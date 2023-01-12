x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Palestine band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

Alonso was placed under arrest and transported to the Tarrant County Jail where he will await extradition to Anderson County.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

On Jan. 11, the Palestine Police Department received a report of an improper relationship between the high school band director and a student at Palestine High School. 

Investigators say Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020.

On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant for Alonso for the charge of Improper Educator/Student Relationship.

Officials located Alonso in Fort Worth while away on a school trip. 

Alonso was placed under arrest and booked into the Tarrant County Jail where he will await extradition to Anderson County.

Alonso is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out