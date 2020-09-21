x
Carthage officials eye potential ordinance to ban 'offensive' billboard ads

Credit: Stella Wieser/Panola Watchman File Photo

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage officials are looking into ways the city might be able to ban offensive billboard advertising in the wake of an “Abortion is a blessing” billboard from the Lilith Fund.

Proposals, brought to the Carthage City Commission this past week by Kooter Romero and discussed among commissioners, include a permitting process, creating an advertising review board or banning billboards altogether.

Commissioners were unclear what, if anything, would be allowed constitutionally, but they said they were interested in the idea. Commissioners said they would direct City Attorney Collin Underwood to speak with the Texas Municipal League to get a legal view of the situation.

