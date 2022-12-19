CBS19's Favorite Things: Bear Bottom Bliss Cookbook from Bear Creek Smokehouse

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

MARSHALL, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today's item is Bear Bottom Bliss, the official cookbook from Bear Creek Smokehouse.

Located in Marshall, this family-owned business began almost 80 years ago and has been passed down to five generations. They offer a wide selection of smoked meats and other products like charcuterie spreads and seasonings.

Robbie Shoults, who's with Bear Creek Smokehouse, stopped by our studio and let our Morning Loop crew sample a couple of smoked meats to try.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!