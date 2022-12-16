CBS19's Favorite Things: Earrings from Lollar's Jewelry

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today's item is earrings from Lollar's Jewelry.

This business has been open for 45 years and offers custom made jewelry for every occasion like engagements and anniversaries.

Jamie Lane, who's one of the owners of Lollar's Jewelry, stopped by the Morning Loop to talk about the family business and share that a pair of earrings will be included in the gift basket.

Keep watching as we reveal more of CBS19’s Favorite Things!