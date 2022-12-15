CBS19's Favorite Things: Gift card from Weird & Different

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today's item is a gift card from Weird & Different.

CEO Romereo Brown Jr. started the clothing business to influence people to be happy with themselves and accept not fitting in with society stereotypes. Brown says he hopes the brand encourages people to love being different and unique, while learning it's okay to embrace the weirdness in our lives.

