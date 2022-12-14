CBS19's Favorite Things: Fudge Bars from Fudge for All

Stay tuned every weekday leading up to Christmas to see what we feature that's #TotallyEastTexas!

HENDERSON, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!

Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!

Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!

Today’s item is fudge bars from Fudge for All.

This business serves up batches of fudge made from high-quality ingredients and comes in a variety of flavors.

Zackary Graham, who is the owner and founder of Fudge for All, stopped by our studio to share how he started his business and brought over some fudge for our CBS19 staff.

