Several emergency officials, deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Cherokee County

Officals said a girl named Elizabeth went missing in the Elm Grove area just outside of Rusk on County Road 1309, just off of Highway 110.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for a missing child in Cherokee County Friday night.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, an 11-year-old girl named Elizabeth went missing in the Elm Grove area just outside of Rusk on County Road 1309, just off of Highway 110.

Police said describe her as a white female with red hair. Elizabeth was last seen possibly wearing a blue shirt and purple shorts.

At this moment, several fire departments and Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for her.