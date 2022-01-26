495 DAYS: No new leads on East Texas baby missing since 2020

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, please contact the Wells Police Dept. at (903) 683-2271 or you local law enforcement agency.

WELLS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 22, 2020.

It's been 495 days.

The last time then-5-week-old Armaidre Argumon was seen was Sept. 18, 2020, with his father, DeAndre, in the 500 block of Old Forest Rd. in Wells. That same day, an AMBER Alert was issued for the child.

During a Sept. 22, 2020, press conference, the Wells Police Department revealed the DeAndre had been arrested for endangering/abandoning a child and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Prior to this arrest, officials say he had just been been released from jail on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020,after being picked up on a parole violation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says DeAndre was not cooperative in trying to locate Armaidre.

At the time, officials asked the public to be vigilant and to look for anything suspicious. They asked residents who had seen "fresh graves" in the woods or near cemeteries, to contact officials as soon as possible. They also asked if anyone is keeping the infant to please hand him over to authorities.

The AMBER Alert was discontinued on Oct. 2, 2020, but Armaidre still hasn't been found.

On Sept. 9, 2021, DeAndre was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the endangering/abandoning a child charge and eight years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle The sentences will run concurrently.

In Wells, a tiny town of just 850 residents according to the latest census data, everyone knows each other. Residents say you couldn’t even pass through town without hearing about the boy. But the question that remains on everyone's minds is where is he?

“Somebody out there knows what happened," said WPD patrol officer Steve Cooper in a Sept. 2021 interview with CBS19. "Will we ever find that out? I don't know.