TYLER, Texas — The Chick-fil-A location on Troup Highway will be closed until mid-November for renovations.

According to Tyler Chick-fil-A Spokesperson Bart Carter, the location will be adding an adapter for a double drive through.

The kitchen will be expanded to accommodate the double drive through.

Chick-fil-A Highlands Village Shopping Center We are closing tomorrow for a remodel! We will reopen mid-November. Please come see us at the Broadway Crossing and Broadway Square Mall locations!

Starting today, Sept. 27, the location will be closed. Construction will begin Monday.