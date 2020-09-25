Christmas at the Courthouse in Longview canceled because of COVID-19

Instead, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said visitors are encouraged to take in the lights and displays at the courthouse, which will be set up as in past years.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A holiday event that typically brings large crowds in early December to the Gregg County Courthouse is the latest Longview-area event to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas at the Courthouse, with its free rides, entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa, will not happen in downtown Longview.

