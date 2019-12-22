TYLER, Texas — As holiday travelers made their way through Tyler, most would have never known that under a seemingly ordinary overpass, hundreds of people came together to celebrate Christmas.

With lights strung high across the concrete pillars, dozens of tables and hundreds of volunteers serving meals, the ninth annual Christmas Under the Bridge brought the joy of the holidays to an entire community. There was so shortage of smiles and hugs, and happy children running, playing and making new friends.

The event takes place under the Gentry Parkway bridge, just east of South Broadway Avenue.

