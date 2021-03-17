CHRISTUS Good Shepherd adds new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

LONGVIEW, Texas — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has opened new appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview.
These added appointments are for this Sunday, March 21. Click here to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are required. However, in the event that someone does not show up for their scheduled appointment, notification of available vaccines will be posted that same day on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, City of Longview page, and Mayor Mack’s page at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until five minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring one essential visitor.
- Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.