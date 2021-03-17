CHRISTUS Good Shepherd adds new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Appointments are required.

LONGVIEW, Texas — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has opened new appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview.

These added appointments are for this Sunday, March 21. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are required. However, in the event that someone does not show up for their scheduled appointment, notification of available vaccines will be posted that same day on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, City of Longview page, and Mayor Mack’s page at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike: