TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is inviting the public to break ground for the construction of the new inclusive playground at Southside Park on Tuesday, June 25.

After years of fundraising and planning, the city will commence construction for the new playground designed to be accessible for kids with mobility challenges.

The new playground will be the only one of its kind in Tyler and in East Texas.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the Southside Park playground located at 455 Shiloh Road.

The project construction and event is a partnership by the City of Tyler, Tyler Area Ambucs, Tyler Parks and Recreation, Keep Tyler Beautiful, and the Half Cent board.