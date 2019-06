GLADEWATER, Texas — An emergency water main repair in Gladewater may leave residents in the affected area without water for several hours.

According to the City of Gladewater, crews are working to repair a water main near Loop 485 and Highway 80. Businesses in the area include McKaig Chevrolet and Brookshire's.

The city says some in the vacinity may be without water services for some time.

Details are limited, but CBS 19 will update this article as more information is made available.