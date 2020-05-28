JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The City of Jacksonville will begin reopening city facilities, putting a priority on safe practices.

The following buildings and facilities will be open, though there will be some restrictions.

Jacksonville City Hall - Open to the public although meetings will be by appointment only

Jacksonville Public Library - Open to normal operations although social distancing practices will be implementing

Jacksonville Municipal Court - Open for payments and routine court activities. Trials and physical court appearances will begin in June. If you have any questions, call (903) 586-7111.

Municipal Utilities - Contactless payments will continue with the following options:

Online payments through the City of Jacksonville Website

Drive-thru drop-box payments can be made at the box adjacent to Jacksonville City Hall at 315 South Ragsdale Street or at the box in front of the Public and Community Services building at 1220 South Bolton Street

Payments can made over the phone by calling (903) 589-3510.

Automatic payments can be made by bank draft. To set up bank draft payments, call (903) 589-3510.

Building Department - Appointments can be made for inspections or permits by calling (903) 339-3299.

Jacksonville Police and Fire Department - Operations will continue as normal

Jacksonville Animal Shelter - Operations have resumed as normal

Vanishing Texana Museum - Museum remains closed

City Parks - All parks have resumed to normal operations

Nichols’ Green Park Splash Pad - Will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buckner Park Pool - Pool will open June 16 through August 16. The pool's hours Tuesday through Saturday will be 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. On Sundays the hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The pool will be closed on Mondays.

The pool will have a number of public health guidelines including:

Only 20 swimmers will be allowed in the pool at one time

The gates will open every hour on the hour for new swimmers who will have a 45 minute swim time

After each 45 minute period, the pool will be emptied, cleaned and sanitized

Admission is on first come, first serve basis

Swimmers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Adults must tell lifeguard if they intend to swim.

Normal Activity Center - The center will remain closed to reservations.

Jacksonville (Stacy D. Hunter) Recreation Center - The center will remain closed.

Love’s Lookout Visitor’s Center - The center will reopen to the public on June 1.