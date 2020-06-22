The City of Tyler is gearing up to host the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Lindsey Park on Saturday, July 4.

Lindsey Park is located at 12557 Spur 364 and will officially open at 2 p.m. The main park gate, located off Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. This will be the only entrance open for this event. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the city will not provide entertainment or concessions. It is recommended families bring their own refreshments. Please follow best practices like social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask.

Alcohol and private fireworks are prohibited in the park. The fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m.

For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.