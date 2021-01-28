City of Tyler to retime traffic lights at intersections

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler completed its Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan Study to address traffic issues in the fall of 2020 and is now moving on to Phase 1 for traffic signal retiming.
The plan study identified more than $12 million in improvement projects over a 10-year period.
During the Tyler City Council meeting Wednesday, a contract was approved for $108,000 with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to retime lights at 18 intersections.
- Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard
- Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive
- Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive
- Broadway Avenue and Heritage Drive
- Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road
- Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway
- Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard
- Grande Boulevard and Sutherland Drive
- 5th Street and Baxter Avenue
- Loop 323 and Donnybrook Avenue
- Loop 323 and Copeland Road
- Troup Highway and Fleishel Avenue
- Troup Highway and Dulse Street
- Troup Highway and Golden Road
- Troup Highway and Loop 323
- Troup Highway and Lindbergh Drive
- Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive
- Loop 322 and University Boulevard
Cameron Williams, traffic engineer for the City of Tyler says the goal is to make "a smoother drive through town." However, he wants to remind drivers that this will not be a solution for traffic.
"At some point, you get so much traffic that the roadway only has so much capacity to help," Williams said. "So this is part of just to make that existing infrastructure more efficient and optimize the use of it."
The Tyler City Council also approved another project for roadways in the city.
"Within the end of February or so, we will actually start putting bike lanes on the ground," Williams said.
About 36.6 miles of bicycle lanes and shared lanes will be added throughout the City, connecting 11 routes to a centralized hub in the downtown area. The Tyler Bike Stripes Project will provide lane markings and signs, giving bicyclists a designated space to ride on the roadways, increasing the safety for bicyclists and drivers.
To learn more about the traffic signal improvements coming to Tyler, click here.