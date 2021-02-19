City of Whitehouse holds water drive

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse is holding a water distribution event at the fire department located at 303 East Main Street.
The water distribution event is happening right now and ends at 5 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.
The City asks you to enter off of Main St. and please do not exit your vehicle.
Water will be loaded for you.
Non-drinking water is available at the Whitehouse Junior High located at 406 West Main Street.
You will need to bring a container.
The City plans to hold an additional water drive once they receive more supplies over the weekend.
A boil notice has been issued.