City of Whitehouse holds water drive

The water distribution event ends at 5 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.
Credit: Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse is holding a water distribution event at the fire department located at 303 East Main Street.

The water distribution event is happening right now and ends at 5 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.

The City asks you to enter off of Main St. and please do not exit your vehicle.

Water will be loaded for you. 

Non-drinking water is available at the Whitehouse Junior High located at 406 West Main Street.

You will need to bring a container. 

The City plans to hold an additional water drive once they receive more supplies over the weekend. 

A boil notice has been issued.

