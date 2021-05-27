City of Tyler to reopen Fun Forest public pool for the first time in two years

The pool will be open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

TYLER, Texas — For the last two years, the City of Tyler’s only public swimming pool, Fun Forest, has been closed. After undergoing a massive repair, the pool was also shut down last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Saturday, that all changes.

The Fun Forest pool and Splash Pad will re-open with a whole new look on May 29. The pool now sports a beach entry and a new double shoot twisting water slide. The $2 million upgrades also include an expanded splash pad with a dozen water features.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at noon on Saturday and then the pool will open at 1 p.m.

"We know it’s been a long time and we were actually ready to open last year, but obviously due to COVID we couldn’t open the pool so our team is really excited to get this open to the public," Lee Ann Robinette, a staff member with Tyler Parks and Recreation, said.

The pool will be open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free and there will free bus rides on Tyler transit to the pool for kids 18 and under.