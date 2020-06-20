TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at the City Fuel Express as station on South Broadway.

The shooting happened at about 9:32 p.m.

According to police, the store's clerk went outside to take out trash. Two people approached the clerk with a gun.

Police say the clerk was shot once in the leg before the subjects left the scene.

The clerk went back inside where a witness called police.

An ambulance took the clerk to the hospital. The clerk is in stable condition.

Police say no one is in custody. However, they are investigating possible suspects.