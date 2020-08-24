College Football Playoff committee announces ranking release dates for 2020-21 season

Earlier this month the CFP Management Committee changed the final announcement date as a result of conferences having changed the dates of their championship games.

IRVING, Texas — The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee will begin its weekly rankings for the 2020-21 season Tuesday, November 17, executive director Bill Hancock announced on Monday.

The committee members will convene on Mondays and Tuesdays, revealing its rankings each week on ESPN's College Football Playoff: Top 25. The selection committee will meet five times prior to releasing its final rankings on Sunday, December 20.

The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, January 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The committee will also announce the matchups for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 20.

The final rankings were originally scheduled to be released Sunday, December 6. Earlier this month the CFP Management Committee changed the final announcement date as a result of conferences having changed the dates of their championship games.

Below is a complete schedule for the selection committee to announce its rankings on ESPN:

Tuesday, November 17

Tuesday, November 24

Tuesday, December 1

Tuesday, December 8

Tuesday, December 15

Sunday, December 20 (Selection Day)