Community-funded Longview skatepark opens over the weekend

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview's new skatepark opened at 10 a.m. on December 12.

Located at Ingram Park, Dodson Action Sports Complex transformed former tennis courts into a skatepark that can be used by skateboards, scooters, inline skates and BMX freestyle bikes.

The park was made possible as a result of a partnership between the city of Longview and the community. The community raised $40,000 for the facility, and the city provided $40,000 in matching funds. The skatepark is named after Brian Dodson, who led the volunteer and fundraising effort.

According to the city, the skatepark will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. City rules state the park should not be used when it is wet or raining; loitering is prohibited; and motorized vehicles are not allowed at the park.