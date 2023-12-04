Conjoined twins separated at Cook Children's are finally healthy and home

Amie and Jamie were conjoined at the chest and shared a liver. Their 11-hour surgery involved a team of 25 medical professionals, according to Cook.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Formerly conjoined twins AmieLynn and JamieLynn Finley are finally healthy and home, according to the twins' medical team.

In January, the tiny twins made history as the first conjoined twins ever surgically separated at Cook Children's Hospital.

"We didn’t know the outcome," the twins' father, James Finley, said at a news conference Wednesday.

"We were just praying for the right one. And we got the right one."

JamieLynn went home March 21, according to Cook, while AmieLynn needed more time in the NICU to recover from a recent surgery.

"She gave us a few little curve balls," the twins' surgeon, Dr. José Iglesias said.

Aime, he explained, had a recent surgery to create more space for her heart, diaphragm and lungs.

On April 7, she left the hospital.

"It brought a few little tears to my eyes," Dr. Iglesias said of the girls' release. "It's neat when we get to see our kids go home with their families. It’s why we do [this job]."

"They’re a part of our family," said Brianne Galvan, Amie's primary nurse. "And there’s a little piece missing now that they’re not here."

For anyone wishing to assist the Finleys, a fund has been created with the EECU in Fort Worth.

The family also has a baby registry at Walmart.