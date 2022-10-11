Construction worker hit overnight on Highway 155

TYLER, Texas — A construction worker has been sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 155 while on a mower.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a dispatch at 12:38 a.m. of an accident that involved the driver hitting the mower as well as two pickup trucks owned by the construction company.
According to a DPS trooper, the driver has been arrested for driving while intoxicated and they are unsure about the status of the construction worker but said their condition is "obviously serious".
CBS19 will provide updates as more information becomes available.