Construction worker hit overnight on Highway 155

TYLER, Texas — A construction worker has been sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 155 while on a mower.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a dispatch at 12:38 a.m. of an accident that involved the driver hitting the mower as well as two pickup trucks owned by the construction company.

According to a DPS trooper, the driver has been arrested for driving while intoxicated and they are unsure about the status of the construction worker but said their condition is "obviously serious".