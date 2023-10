SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials say a portion of County Road 463, just south of Lindale, is closed due to water over the road caused by a dam failure.

According to Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore, the public is urged to take precautions on CR 463, at the intersections of CR 462 and CR 472, as well as under the I-20 overpass. The high water is a result of a private lake dam failure.