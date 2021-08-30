1 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-20 in Harrison County

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to an accident on Interstate 20, near mile marker 603 in Harrison County.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Douglas Whitson, 58, of Shreveport, was traveling westbound on I-20 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, into the center median where it struck several trees.

Whitson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Danny Macon, 68, of Shreveport, was taken to a Longview hospital and is in serious condition.