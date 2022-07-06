1 firefighter taken to hospital for observation following Henderson County grass fire

The official said no structures were involved and the cause of the fire is unknown pending an investigation from the fire marshal's office.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — Officials say one firefighter was taken to a local hospital after several departments battled a large grass fire that burned an estimated 200 to 250 acres in the Coffee City area.

According to the Coffee City Fire Department, one of its firefighters was taken to a hospital for observation. The blaze, which is currently under control, was contained to one property and the west side of Highway 155 going toward that property.