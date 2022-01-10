Crystal Gayle performing at The Pines in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — An iconic country music singer is making a stop in Deep East Texas.
Fans will get the chance to see Crystal Gayle, live from The Pines Theater in the heart of Lufkin on June 23 at 7 p.m.
Known for her crystalline voice and mature vocal styling, Gayle has been a favorite of audiences of country and popular music since attaining national prominence with her first chart records in the mid-70s.
Renowned for her classic recording of her timeless signature song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle also scored with her multi-format hits “You’ve Been Talking In Your Sleep,” “When I Dream,” “Half the Way” and her duet with Eddie Rabbitt, “Just You and I.”
Gayle has released more than 20 No. 1 hits and has been awarded numerous times by the GRAMMYs, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the American Music Awards and the American Music Operators Association.
Tickets will be on sale soon and can be purchased for $40, $45 and $50. The show will start at 7 p.m.