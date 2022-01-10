Crystal Gayle performing at The Pines in Lufkin

Tickets for the June 23 show will be on sale soon and can be purchased for $40, $45 and $50. The show will start at 7 p.m.

LUFKIN, Texas — An iconic country music singer is making a stop in Deep East Texas.

Fans will get the chance to see Crystal Gayle, live from The Pines Theater in the heart of Lufkin on June 23 at 7 p.m.

Known for her crystalline voice and mature vocal styling, Gayle has been a favorite of audiences of country and popular music since attaining national prominence with her first chart records in the mid-70s.

Renowned for her classic recording of her timeless signature song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle also scored with her multi-format hits “You’ve Been Talking In Your Sleep,” “When I Dream,” “Half the Way” and her duet with Eddie Rabbitt, “Just You and I.”

Gayle has released more than 20 No. 1 hits and has been awarded numerous times by the GRAMMYs, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the American Music Awards and the American Music Operators Association.