Customer awarded $1.4 million in settlement following injury at Aldi in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Roberts & Roberts Law Firm in Tyler won an almost $1.4 million verdict on behalf of a customer who suffered an injury at Aldi in Longview.
According to Roberts & Roberts Law Firm, this was the first civil jury trial in the Tyler federal district court since the COVID-19 shutdown.
The firm says Aldi refused to take responsibility and said they would “never pay six figures" to resolve this case.
"This is also the highest verdict ever in a business premises liability case in a Texas federal court," the firm said.
