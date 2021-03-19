Customer awarded $1.4 million in settlement following injury at Aldi in Longview

"This is also the highest verdict ever in a business premises liability case in a Texas federal court."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Roberts & Roberts Law Firm in Tyler won an almost $1.4 million verdict on behalf of a customer who suffered an injury at Aldi in Longview.

According to Roberts & Roberts Law Firm, this was the first civil jury trial in the Tyler federal district court since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The firm says Aldi refused to take responsibility and said they would “never pay six figures" to resolve this case.