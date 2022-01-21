Tyler Water Utilities customers may experience 'earthy' taste, odor in water due treatment system being offline

The ozone treatment system at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant has been offline due to a failure with the main control panel.

TYLER, Texas — As of Thursday, Jan. 20, the ozone treatment system at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant has been offline due to a failure with the main control panel.

Tyler Water Utilities has ordered a replacement panel but has not received an estimated delivery date. The ozone treatment system cannot be operated until the control panel is replaced.

Due to this portion of the taste and odor treatment system being offline, consumers may experience a spike in geosmin, a taste and odor compound, coming from Lake Palestine to our Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant. Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods such as beets, spinach and mushrooms.

TWU staff will be feeding the maximum amount of powdered activated carbon (PAC) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact. While the Lake Palestine WTP is typically able to remove upwards of 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water sample and the treated samples, Geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated year-round.