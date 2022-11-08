Voters decline to pass $88.3M bond for Pittsburg ISD

x
PITTSBURG, Texas — Pittsburg ISD voters have declined to pass a bond for $88.3 million upgrades for the district.

Camp County voters failed to pass the bond package by a vote of 2,066-1,851.

According to the district, the bond was brought forth to voters to allow school officials to address the following:

INTERMEDIATE CAMPUS

  • New P.E. building w/ connection to main building; does not contain storm shelter

  • New accessible routes to playground structures

  • New electrical and lighting throughout 100 and 200 classroom wings

  • New water heater replacements

  • New security fencing and gates in front of cafeteria

JUNIOR HIGH CAMPUS

  • New freestanding cafeteria building

  • New 16-classroom addition; includes two new student restrooms

  • Main building renovation with three new classrooms; new Life Skills unit; two new student restrooms; new teachers lounge and restroom; remodel of two existing student restrooms

  • Membrane roofing replacement on main building

  • New fire alarm/intercom system throughout all buildings

  • New drive and staff parking on east side of building

  • Relocation of existing football practice field – sod, not artificial turf

  • Grading and drainage infrastructure improvements at main building and old gym

NEW HIGH SCHOOL

  • New three-story, 128,000 sq. ft. high school building with new secure staff parking lot on south side of site; new student/visitor parking lot on west side of Arwine Gym; new parent pick-up/drop-off lanes off of N. Texas St.; new visitor parking on east side of Fine Arts Building; new covered canopy on north side of building connecting bus pick-up/drop-off to new building; new practice field – sod, not artificial turf; new drive on north side of stadium that provides access between junior high and high school

  • Phased demolition of the following buildings: Main High School Building; English Wing; Old Gym; Cafeteria; 300 Building and 400 Building

  • New perimeter security fencing and gates around perimeter of buildings

ADDITIONAL COSTS

  • Architectural/engineering Fees

  • Civil engineering

  • Topographic survey

  • Geo-tech engineering/soil testing

  • Materials testing

  • Furniture and fixtures

  • Kitchen equipment

  • Bond issuance costs and legal fees

  • ADA inspections and certification

  • Building permits and inspections

