Voters decline to pass $88.3M bond for Pittsburg ISD

PITTSBURG, Texas — Pittsburg ISD voters have declined to pass a bond for $88.3 million upgrades for the district.
Camp County voters failed to pass the bond package by a vote of 2,066-1,851.
According to the district, the bond was brought forth to voters to allow school officials to address the following:
INTERMEDIATE CAMPUS
- New P.E. building w/ connection to main building; does not contain storm shelter
New accessible routes to playground structures
New electrical and lighting throughout 100 and 200 classroom wings
New water heater replacements
New security fencing and gates in front of cafeteria
JUNIOR HIGH CAMPUS
New freestanding cafeteria building
New 16-classroom addition; includes two new student restrooms
Main building renovation with three new classrooms; new Life Skills unit; two new student restrooms; new teachers lounge and restroom; remodel of two existing student restrooms
Membrane roofing replacement on main building
New fire alarm/intercom system throughout all buildings
New drive and staff parking on east side of building
Relocation of existing football practice field – sod, not artificial turf
Grading and drainage infrastructure improvements at main building and old gym
NEW HIGH SCHOOL
New three-story, 128,000 sq. ft. high school building with new secure staff parking lot on south side of site; new student/visitor parking lot on west side of Arwine Gym; new parent pick-up/drop-off lanes off of N. Texas St.; new visitor parking on east side of Fine Arts Building; new covered canopy on north side of building connecting bus pick-up/drop-off to new building; new practice field – sod, not artificial turf; new drive on north side of stadium that provides access between junior high and high school
Phased demolition of the following buildings: Main High School Building; English Wing; Old Gym; Cafeteria; 300 Building and 400 Building
- New perimeter security fencing and gates around perimeter of buildings
ADDITIONAL COSTS
Architectural/engineering Fees
Civil engineering
Topographic survey
Geo-tech engineering/soil testing
Materials testing
Furniture and fixtures
Kitchen equipment
Bond issuance costs and legal fees
ADA inspections and certification
Building permits and inspections