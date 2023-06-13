Donation account set up to help family of Van Zandt County deputy killed in crash

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office worked with the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler to set up an account for donating to the family.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office has set up a donation account to help the family of Sgt. Jeremy McCoy who died in an off-duty crash over the weekend.

McCoy died in a two-vehicle wreck while in his personal vehicle on Sunday afternoon on Highway 198 near the Phalba area, according to the VZCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff's office said he leaves behind his wife and four children.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office worked with the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler to set up an account for donating to the family.

People who are interested in donating to McCoy's family can visit any branch location or speak with Stacey Middleton at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.

Electronic currencies cannot be accepted, but cash, cashier’s checks or checks will be accepted. Checks should be payable to “Benefit of Sgt. Jeremy McCoy’s Family."

One of McCoy's children was in the vehicle with their father. The child was flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Dallas with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"Please keep Sgt. McCoy’s family, both blood and blue, in your thoughts and prayers," the VZCSO said.