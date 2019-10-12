BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas woman is dead following a fatal crash Sunday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:10 p.m., troopers responded to an accident on Farm-to-Market Road 346, about five miles southwest of Bullard.

The preliminary crash report indicates a pickup had become disabled and was being pushed south in the lane of travel on FM 346. DPS reports the driver and passenger had gotten out to push the vehicle.

At that time, the driver of a car, identified as Dakota Aaron Kinnett, 24, of Bullard, was traveling south on FM 346 and was initially unable to see the disabled vehicle. DPS reports Kinnett swerved to the right to avoid striking vehicle. Kinnett's vehicle missed hitting the truck, but struck the passenger, identified as Lanika Michelle Russell, 35, of Bullard, who was helping push the disabled vehicle.

Russell was taken to a Tyler hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.