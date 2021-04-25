DPS identifies victim in motorcycle crash in Henderson County

A motorcyclist, Edmund Cranfill of Dallas, was killed after a collision with a pick-up truck on April 22.

LOG CABIN, Texas — On Thursday, April 22, at 9:16 p.m., DPS Troopers were called to a two-vehicle fatality crash approximately half a mile northwest of Log Cabin in Henderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling south on SH198. At the same time, a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on SH198.

For an undetermined reason, the pickup failed to yield right-of-way while turning left and into the north-bound lane, causing the motorcycle to strike the right side of the pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Edmund Cranfill of Dallas, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow. Mr. Cranfill was taken to the Huckabee Tomlinson Funeral Home. The driver of the pickup, 56-year-old George Solis of Kemp, was not reported as sustaining any known injuries.