DPS looking for missing driver in Shelby County crash

The crash occurred Wednesday around on US 96, south of Center.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is looking for a driver following of a one-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

According to DPS, the crash occurred Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., on US 96, south of Center.

The preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Mini Cooper passenger car was traveling south when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. The vehicle then struck several trees and overturned.

The driver, who troopers believe is 28-year-old Andrew Blaine Hightower, from Denton, was not found at the scene of the crash.

Investigators have learned from family members that he was traveling from Fort Worth to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hightower has not arrived at his destination. DPS says he is listed as an "overdue motorist."

Hightower is described as 5’6” tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.