DPS seeking help locating suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Gregg County

The crash occurred on Peavine Road, two miles west of Kilgore, at around 10:15 p.m.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Gregg County are asking for the public’s help with the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

According to DPS, the crash occurred Sept. 26 on Peavine Road, two miles west of Kilgore, at around 10:15 p.m.

Investigation indicates an unknown, small dark sedan, was traveling southbound on SH-135 and turned west onto Peavine Road. The sedan traveled less than half a mile then struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian identified as, Homer Wayne Haley, 50, of Kilgore, died at the scene. The driver of the sedan fled the crash scene.

Based on evidence at the scene, DPS says the vehicle involved may have damage to the front, including damage to one or both headlamps.