'Dream come true:' Tyler woman celebrates paying off 20-year mortgage for Habitat for Humanity home

Now, the "troubled child" of Habitat for Humanity is helping others in need build their own affordable homes.

TYLER, Texas — Twenty years ago, Cassandra Taylor was renting a small duplex in Tyler that had just a bed, wall, kitchenette and very little space.

In 2000, her dream of becoming a homeowner came true thanks to a hand-up from Habitat for Humanity of Smith County and putting in some hard work herself.

Now, in 2020, after years of determination, Taylor’s 3-bedroom home on Cedar Street is paid off in full, and she can’t help being filled with both tears of joy and shouts of happiness. Now, she helps build homes for other people in need.

“Once I got started, the process is what got me because I love helping others,” Taylor said. “And so with me helping other people build their house, that kept my dream alive and to know that some day I’m going to get people to help me build my house. Once I kept that picture in mind, that was my goal.”