'Guarded optimism': Eased COVID-19 restrictions spur return of downtown Longview events

LONGVIEW, Texas — Organizers of ArtWalk and Downtown Live recently announced those events soon will return after a year-long hiatus.

ArtWalk, a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, is scheduled April 1. The event has the dual purpose of bringing people to downtown and showcasing local artists. Musicians and other performers often attend, as well. The event is held once per season, four times a year.

“I would say that we have been flooded with artists saying that they want to participate,” said ArtWalk volunteer and organizer Holly Forbes. “There should be a good crowd. The public are eager to get out and about, and it’s one of the first events that’s really happening.”

Hellen said the eased COVID-19 restrictions and the event being outdoors helped organizers decide to go forward with it.