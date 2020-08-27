East Texan killed after tree falls on mobile home due to high winds from Hurricane Laura

The deceased has not been identified as next of kin has not been notified.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texan has died after Hurricane Laura brought high winds and heavy rain to the area.

According to Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton, the unidentified person was killed around 8 a.m. Thursday after a tree fell onto a mobile home during high winds from the storm. The death occurred in the northern part of the county, according to Melton.

Meanwhile, Louisiana has seen a total of four fatalities so far.

A 14-year-old girl in Vernon Parish was killed when a tree fell into her home and a 60-year-old man in Acadia Parish was killed when a tree fell on him during Laura, A third person was also killed by a falling tree in Jackson Parish, the governor's office confirmed. At his afternoon press briefing Thursday, Edwards said a fourth person was killed. That death was in one of the three parishes where another person was killed.