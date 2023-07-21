BARBIE PARTY: Locals are enjoying the Barbie takeover in East Texas

The Barbie movie premiere is inspiring fans to dress in pink and be fantastic.

TEXAS, USA — It’s a Barbie party in East Texas as people get glitzed and glammed to watch the first ever live action Barbie movie in theaters this weekend.

"We had seen some people in the community that were looking for a place to take a photo shoot and so we thought what better spot than to do it in a salon where we can do your hair and makeup," said Chelsea Ruark tech at Salon Mirage.

With a Barbie makeover, imagination is the limit!

Katy Feightner and her daughter visited the Salon Mirage to live their Barbie dream.

"I am excited that we get to do things like this and just hanging out together," Feightner. "I think there'll be memories that she'll always remember."

With every big curl and pink sparkle, the Barbie spirit comes alive.

"That's kind of what our profession is, is to make people feel beautiful about themselves. And so that's kind of what Barbie is like, just getting to dress up and feel good," Feightner said.

Many Barbie fans have been waiting for the debut of this movie their whole lives.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant is also joing in on the fun by

also has a Barbie box set up… and you get ten percent off if you tag them in the picture. They also have pink tortilla sopas and pink drinks.

"We love Barbie. we all have a little Barbie in us." manager at Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, Miranda Salazar said.