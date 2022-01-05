East Texas BBB warns of fraudulent COVID-19 testing

These fake tests require a credit card or a form needing personal information, according to the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas is emphasizing the need to be cautious of fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatment as the omicron variant begins to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control has reported an increase in testing for COVID-19 has become a concern because of the variant, and scarcity can lead to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist and more deceptive advertising.

The FBI issued a warning previously about potential fraud related to the antibody tests, saying that scammers sell the unapproved tests could give inaccurate results and collect personal information like Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

Through the scam, robocalls are sent out that direct people to a website that looks like a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 tests. These tests persuade people that the results will show if they have coronavirus and some promise results in 10 minutes.

These fake tests require a credit card or a form needing personal information, according to the BBB.

Some of the scams offer at-home testing kits, but in all cases, the details on the tests are limited and further information, such as where the tests come from, cannot be provided, the BBB stated.

"Don’t fall for it! These tests are not US Food and Drug Administration approved and will not give accurate results. In fact, requestors may never even receive an actual test kit," the local BBB said in a statement. "Either way, scammers will have made off with the money and personal information."

The local chapter of the BBB serves Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, Wood counties.

Some tips from the BBB to avoid these scams include: talking to a doctor or viewing the local health department website, research before buying the tests, and checking out different testing options. People should also never share personal information and review claims of FDA approval at fda.gov.