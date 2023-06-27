Local mechanics experience increase of mechanical problems of cars due to excessive heat

At Engines Express, the owner Randy Russell says his shop is almost full to capacity with 75% of the cars facing similar issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — During the summer season, local mechanics begin to see an increase in cars filling up their shops with mechanical problems due to the excessive heat.

At Engines Express, the owner Randy Russell says his shop is almost full to capacity with 75% of the cars facing similar issues.

"On any given day, we have about 50 cars ready to be worked on," Russell said. We're dealing with overheating and air-conditioning issues; that's the primary reason why most of these cars are here for."

These are the problems mechanics see around this time of year, costing some a fortune for repairs and while heat is the main factor.

Russell said another vast factor is the lack of maintenance checks on older vehicles.

"Typically, most of them are around 5 to 6 years old and have fallen out of out of the factory warranty," Russell said. "Almost every car that comes in my shop has a tire light on."

Russell also advises drivers to take action sooner rather than later when warning signs begin to appear on the car's dashboard.

"Don't ignore the warning signs," Russell said. "If something doesn't feel right or doesn't smell right, you may notice that the temperature gauge is a little higher than it used to be. Those are all indicators that something needs to be looked at and you don't want to put it off for too long."

With more drivers on the road and summer travel expected to increase, AAA of Texas predicts the Fourth of July weekend to be the busiest day of travel on record.

AAA Texas projects 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend. It's predicting nearly 21,000 roadside rescues due to mechanical issues.

"The top reasons are dead batteries, flat tires and engine problems," said spokesperson with AAA Texas, Daniel Armbruster. "We're in blowout season where you see an increase in the number of tires blown out, which is heat related."

AAA of Texas and Russell with Engines Express is advising drivers to get their cars checked thoroughly before hitting the road.

Some things to check for in your car are fluids, oil, AC condenser, and tire pressure.

The more drivers keep up with their car's maintenance, could cause you to spend less money on repairs.