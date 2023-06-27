Local nonprofit is helping the homeless population in East Texas

With a heat advisory in affect, volunteers at One Love Longview are taking the steps to protect the homeless community.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview nonprofit, One Love Longview has seen an increase in people seeking shelter from the excessive heat.

Michele Lambe has lived in Longview for eight months and for that past four months she’s been homeless. She said Once Love Longview saved her life.

"Finding this place was the best thing I could have ever done," Lambe said.

She said being outside in the heat it's mentally and physically exhausting. But when she comes to One Love Longview, she’s able to get cold water, cool down and take a shower.

"It's lifted my spirits. Provided food, shelter during the daytime, access to resources, clothing, medical, counseling," Lambe said.

And she’s not the only one benefitting from these resources.

Operations manager at One Love Aryana Pearson said throughout the day they see around 60 people going in and out of the shelter.

"Within the month of June, just so far, all of our Wishlist items, and everything that we have needed have went up and have skyrocketed. We don't have enough space," Pearson said.

Pearsons said because of the heat, clients are coming in with blisters and their wound care is being used more during this season compared to any other.

"If there's one day that one of our clients don't come in, all of us are worried because it's so hot out there that you don't know what's going to happen," Pearson said.

Although One Love Longview has extended their hours to close at 6 p.m., Pearson said they’re still short staffed.

"We're trying to schedule more volunteers. Because we are trying to open as much as possible," Pearson said.

Lambe said One Love Longview is a place they can depend on during times like this.

"Without them, a lot of us wouldn't be where we are right now," Lambe said.