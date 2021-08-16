East Texas church steeple struck by lightning

The lightning on Saturday mainly damaged the steeple when it struck the Heritage Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas — During a storm that moved through the region this past weekend, an East Texas church was struck by lightning.

The lightning on Saturday mainly damaged the steeple when it struck the Heritage Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Chandler, said Ken Reid, the church’s director of music and adult ministries. There was also some damage to the roof surrounding the steeple.

Reid said no water damage was found inside, and the only other damage seen so far was lights not working inside the Heritage Hall.

The church and nearby residents were grateful the damage was not worse.