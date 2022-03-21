East Texas Crisis Center holds 32nd annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show

The show, normally held at Harvey Convention Center each year, was held at the church due to construction at the convention center.

TYLER, Texas — Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot of Green Acres Baptist Church on Saturday for the 32nd annual East Texas Auto and Cycle Show benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center.

The show, normally held at Harvey Convention Center each year, was held at the church due to construction at the convention center. The outdoor venue allowed for approximately 300 cars to be on display at the event.

Ronnie Brown, whose car was on display Saturday, said he has been showing his car for roughly two years.