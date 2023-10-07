East Texas doctors recommend getting vaccinated for respiratory illnesses

"It's important to us to make sure there's accessibility to anybody anywhere that they have availability and they're able to get it when they need it," Crum said.

TYLER, Texas — A number of East Texas doctors and health professionals recommend getting vaccinated this fall for respiratory illnesses.

It is recommended to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the fall before the end of October, according to Dr. Melissa Crum, assistant professor at the School of Health Professions at UT Tyler.

It is safe to get both vaccines at the same time and it is recommended to get one on each arm, according to Dr. Anna Poulos, senior medical director at Oak Street Health.