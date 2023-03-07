East Texas legislator files bill proposing vote over Texas secession

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, who represents Van Zandt, Hunt and Hopkins counties, authored House Bill 3596.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Texas state representative has filed a bill that if approved would call for a referendum, giving voters the chance to answer if Texas should become its own country again or remain a state.

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, who represents Van Zandt, Hunt and Hopkins counties, authored House Bill 3596.

According to the text of the bill, the referendum would be held on Nov. 7 this year if the bill gets approved by legislators and Gov. Greg Abbott.

Slaton writes that the referendum would ask, "Should the State of Texas reassert its status as an independent nation?"

After the election, the results would then be certified by the governor. The secretary of state will give a copy of the certification to the lieutenant governor, the speaker of the house of representatives and each member of the legislature.

A copy of the governor's certification shall be taken to the U.S. president, speaker of the House of Representatives, president of the Senate and the Texas delegation to U.S. Congress, the bill reads.

Also through the bill's approval, the Texas Independence Committee would be established to study and make recommendations regarding "the most effective and expeditious method" for Texas to return to being an independent nation.

This committee would consider recommendations to amend the Texas Constitution for the needs of an independent nation like new elected and appointed offices, modification of existing offices and renaming the State of Texas to the Republic of Texas.

According to the bill, the committee would recommend amendments to accommodate the needs of a country rather than a state and address transitional issues to be negotiated with the U.S. government.

This committee would also address suggestions on an international convention or multilateral agreement that an independent Texas could be a part of.

The lieutenant governor and speaker of the house of representatives would be the co-chairs of the committee.

Other committee membership would include:

four senators appointed by the lieutenant governor, including one who must be the chair of the senate committee on state affairs

four members of House representatives appointed by the speaker of the house of representatives, including one who is the chair of the house committee on state affairs

This committee would have to report their findings and recommendations to the legislature by Dec. 31, 2024.